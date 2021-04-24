Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $5,231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.