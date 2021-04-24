Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

NUE opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Nucor by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Nucor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

