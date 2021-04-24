Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 172.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,912,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 942,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 225,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $53.85 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

