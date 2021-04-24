Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $31.59 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $155,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

