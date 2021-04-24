NVR (NYSE:NVR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $4,862.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,711.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,374.69. NVR has a one year low of $2,660.00 and a one year high of $5,028.85.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

