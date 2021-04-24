Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,350 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 421,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,550. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

