Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 344,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,577,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $273.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

