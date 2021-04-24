Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.20. 1,864,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

