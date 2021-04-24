Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 11.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

