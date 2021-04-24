Ocugen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 290,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the average volume of 25,704 call options.

OCGN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 504,643,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,066,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

