Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $259.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

