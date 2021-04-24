OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,352 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.71 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

