OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.82 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

