OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $236.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.