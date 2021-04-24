OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,349 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.