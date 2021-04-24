OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 8,466 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

PFG opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

