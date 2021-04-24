Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 407,422 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $37.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

