OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.