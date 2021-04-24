ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. 4,130,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

