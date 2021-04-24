Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 43,712 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.