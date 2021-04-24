Oppenheimer Comments on Helen of Troy Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $226.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $137.74 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

