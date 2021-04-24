Oppenheimer Increases SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $71.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

SEIC opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

