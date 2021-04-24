Oppenheimer Weighs in on Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

TME stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.