OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OPTN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,049. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

