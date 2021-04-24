Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

ORTX stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $761.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 812,594 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

