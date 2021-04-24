Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,118 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $120,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average of $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

