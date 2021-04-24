Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 13,602 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

