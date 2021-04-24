Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.82 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

