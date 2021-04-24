Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,180 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Motco grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

