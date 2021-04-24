Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.41 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $1,305.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.01014821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.43 or 1.00056276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00600319 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

