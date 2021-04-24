OWNDATA (OWN) Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $12.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072647 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002985 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002989 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

