Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.99 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

