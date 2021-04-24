Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

