Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $215,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several analysts have commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

