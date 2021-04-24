Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 3,997 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

