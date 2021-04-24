Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

