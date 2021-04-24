Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit