Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 309 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $106.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.