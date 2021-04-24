Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

AXP stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

