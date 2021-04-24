Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 10.29%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.