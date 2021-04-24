Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

