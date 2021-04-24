Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $260.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.40 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

