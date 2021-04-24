Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.20 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $908.91 million and approximately $55.20 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.