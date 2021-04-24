Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.23 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

