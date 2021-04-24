PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 6.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 261.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.03. 6,299,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,321. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

