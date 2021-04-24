PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PCB opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $228.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $50,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCB. Raymond James raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

