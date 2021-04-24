Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,528 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

PEI stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

