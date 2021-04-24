Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.47.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

