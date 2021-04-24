People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.90 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.