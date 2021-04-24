PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Apr 24th, 2021

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

