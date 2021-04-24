PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $1,389,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.